Donald Trump broke the internet a few weeks ago when he tweeted the word covfefe in the middle of the night and then swiftly deleted it.

But not before it was screen grabbed and shared around the world for everyone to point and laugh at.

That's the thing with Twitter typos, they can hang around like a bad smell forever.

Which brings us to Met Eireann's twitter account this morning.

Moserate to Hig in LEinster? Plooen count?

It sound suspiciously like Ermahgerd - one of the best memes of all time.

People were quick to jump on board the typo train and ask, just what exactly was going on at weather forecasting HQ this morning?