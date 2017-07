Over the last number of years we have seen a huge increase in the number of selfie related injuries.

But things got a whole lot worse for one lady who was at the Simon Birch's art installation in Los Angeles this week.

She tried to crouch down and pose in front of a pillar to take a picture.

However, She accidentally knocked over a display worth around 200,000 dollars.

Remember, never ever take a selfie in an art gallery.