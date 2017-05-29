Guns N' Roses rocked out at Slane over the weekend and caused all sorts of havoc in the process.

As 80,000 people tried to get to the venue the skies opened, forcing music fans to abandon their cars and hoof it to the castle instead.

But when you're en route to witness Axl Rose, Slash and the lads play 25 years on from Slane 1992, you don't mind standing in the rain, wondering if your car will be where you left it when the gig finishes up.

You're just delighted to see one of the biggest bands in the world play some of the greatest rock songs ever written.

Like this bloke, who was snapped rocking out, eyes closed, moving to the music but managing to not spill a single drop of drink in the process.

@DermotTodayFM this guy was in the zone at guns & roses. And not a drop of beer was spilled pic.twitter.com/gCwufwFpF8 — ❌❌❌ just arno!! (@arno318) May 29, 2017

What a legend!