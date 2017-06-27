We're not crying, you're crying.

A butcher shop in Derry has become the centre of attention after a video they posted to their Facebook page gained thousands of views in one week.

Every week Maisie Crawford pops into Hegarty's of William Street and calls out for her 'boyfriend.'

When one of the butchers who works there appears, the Irish granny is serenaded with a very special version of Ray Charles' 'You Don't Know Me.'

She even gets a slow dance out of it, and judging by the smile on her face, she leaves a very happy customer.

All the feels!

It's fair to say Maisie has gorgeous taste in music, this is a classic.

Mark spoke to Muireann on the show this morning.