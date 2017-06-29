An Tóstal is a week long festival that kicks off in Drumshambo in Leitrim on July 2 and it will run for a week.

There will be a Joe Dolan tribute band, there will be a cooking class courtesy of Adrain Martin and best of all, there will be a Stylish Silage competition and the entries are glorious.

From a giant Henry hoover to a massive pint of Guinness - the folks in Leitrim certainly know how dress their silage.

Just look at this silage tractor in all it's glory.

How are they ever going to pick a winner?

This is art lads.

The winner will be picked on Sunday July 2 and will bank €300 but these are all winners in our eyes!