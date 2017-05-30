Cannot. Cope.

Little Marshall Scott went to see the changing of the guard at Windsor Castle for his birthday, decked out in his very own guard's uniform.

As the guards marched passed him, he was nearly beside himself with excitement, getting as close as he dared to the action.

Then, his tiny world changed forever, as one guard came back outside and invited Marshall to stand alongside him for a salute.

You can actually see the little lad's heart swell with pride, it's completely adorable!