Another day, another Mayweather v McGregor stand off.

As the pair continue their promotional appearances ahead of the big fight in August, it looks like Mayweather is digging deep for insults.

The fighters were in Toronto last night and were ripping it out out each other in front of the corwd.

All was pretty standard until Mayweather strutted up to McGregor and called him an 'eejit.'

Skip to 10.05 and watch through your fingers (Conor's face is fantastic)

Maybe Floyd was told that this was a bad-ass scathing insult, but it's actually just mortifying.

Scarlet for you Floyd.

Floyd Money Mayweather just said the word "Eejit" on stage.



What world is this?? — Steven Murphy (@RavenEffect) July 12, 2017

Mayweather frantically checking Irish slang last night searching for the meaning of the word eejit... #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/rVh61TkCp5 — Luke Duffy (@LucaLockheart) July 12, 2017