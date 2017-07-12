Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather came face to face last night for the first time since their fight was announced.

The Irishman will take on the undefeated boxer in August, in what is expected to be the fight of the year.

The highlight of last nights event saw McGregor promise to knock him out in 4 rounds.

Conor McGregor: I'm going to knock him out inside 4 rounds, Mark my words. Mystic Mac has made his prediction folks. #MayMac pic.twitter.com/fQqwW3lFv5 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2017

Once again McGregor's fashion took center stage - as he wore a fancy pinstripe suit, which on a closer look the had a special message for Mayweather.

Warning! Look away now if you don't like curse words.

The suit says fuck you pic.twitter.com/y5pargzIsC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2017

Have a look at the full press conference below.