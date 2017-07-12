The Irishman Says He'll Knock The Boxer Out In 4 Rounds

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather came face to face last night for the first time since their fight was announced.

The Irishman will take on the undefeated boxer in August, in what is expected to be the fight of the year.

The highlight of last nights event saw McGregor promise to knock him out in 4 rounds.

Once again McGregor's fashion took center stage - as he wore a fancy pinstripe suit, which on a closer look the had a special message for Mayweather.

Warning! Look away now if you don't like curse words.

 

Have a look at the full press conference below.