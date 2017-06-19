Meanwhile in East London: The Worst Chipper Fall We've Seen In A While
One minute you're up on your mates shoulders, giving it socks, belting out a tune or two as you wait for your bag of chips at the end of a night out.
The next thing, you're on the floor, covered in glass having been launched through a glass cabinet.
This just further proves that nothing good can come from getting up on somebody's shoulders while either of you are drunk.
Meanwhile in the Kebab shop in Romford pic.twitter.com/8yamB0RQAi— Man Like Memz (@Ata_Memz) June 17, 2017