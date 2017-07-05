Talk about a doggy paddle...

A giant Saint Bernard has been taking swimming lessons to help him overcome his fear of water.

When Logan was a puppy his owner threw a ball into a lake and Logan went flying in after it and nearly drowned.

Now Logan weighs over 70kg and his fear of water has stayed with him, so much so that owners Miranda and Gordon Enderson haven't been able to give him a bath.

As luck would have it, Logan's fear only increased after he developed a skin condition that meant he needed to be washed every day.

So they sent Logan off to Aqua Dog Hydrotherapy in Lisburn for some lessons and therapy.

Logan wears a special life vest for 30 minutes at a time in the pool. The vest is there to make him feel secure.

And it's worked wonders! Logan now happily splashes around in the pool, his fear of water firmly behind him.

Hydrotherapy is said to help dogs who are in recovery and can also prevent injuries from occuring.

It can also reduce stress in dogs and help them lose weight.