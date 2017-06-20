A ten year old from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan is going to be joining the one and only Justin Bieber on stage at the RDS to dance in front of thousands of screaming fans tomorrow night.

Eva McMahon (also known as Eva The Diva) is a singer, actress and dancer and she has been dancing since she was just four years old at the ‘Born To Perform Stage School' - from hip hop to jazz to tap, Eva can do it all.

Ahead of all his concerts Justin Bieber puts out the call, looking for young dancers to join the global superstar on stage when he visits their city.

So Eva threw her hat into the ring to dance with the Biebs and on Saturday morning she woke up to the amazing news that she, along with three others, had been picked!

What's even spookier is that this isn’t the first time a member of the McMahon family has been picked to perform on stage with Bieber, last November Eva's older brother Conall (13) was also selected, by sending in his audition video.

There was no way of knowing about Conall's past performance when Eva was picked, it's all a total coincidence.

Best of luck Eva, enjoy every second!