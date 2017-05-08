The name is Bond, Ben Bond.

This 26 year old is making headlines today after catching a 25ft long sixgill shark off the coast of Clare last week.

Following an epic 90 minute struggle with the beast Ben, and skipper Luke Aston, managed to reel the shark close to their 40 foot boat.

Sightings of the sixgill shark are extremely rare because it spends much of its time in deep water.

Skipper Luke, of the Carrigaholt Sea Angling Centre, said Ben's catch weighed at least 1,500 lbs and it was easily the biggest shark he's ever seen.

The lads released the giant fish, which is an endangered species, back into the sea immediately after they reeled it in.