There are very few places left on this planet where no one has ever set foot.

The Northern Pole of Inaccessibility is one of these places and Dublin man John Lynders is aiming to travel to the region next year.

The Northern Pole of Inaccessibility is 200 miles further north then the North Pole, and it has never been reached by man.

John, and 27 other volunteers, will undertake the 800 mile journey next year where they hope to collect vital data which will be very important to those studying global warming.

The exploration is being led by explorer Jim McNeill, who has tried but failed, to reach the location before by himself.

In 2003 Jim had to abandon a trip after flesh-eating bacteria attacked a blister on his ankle.

John needs to raise €25,000 to be able to undertake the challenging exploration, so far he has managed to raise an impressive €9,000.

He’s set up a fundraising page at www.johnlynders.com where people can donate to help get this mental health nurse where no man has ever gone before.

John stopped by Dermot & Dave for chat and revealed what needs to be done in order to train for a challenging exploration like this.