Last week the internet exploded when Starbucks released their uber-pretty Unicorn Frappuccino.

The flavour-changing, multicoloured drink has been increasing in popularity ever since Starbuck's-goers began posting thousands of Instagram pictures online, because you know - if you don't post it to Instagram, is it even real?

Need one so bad 😫😫😫😫 #unicornfrappuccino#starbucks#america#california#newyork#florida#rainbow#travel#australia#food A post shared by ⚡️Garry⚡️ (@littlemissgarry) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

When the drink was released, baristas everywhere took to twitter to vent about how gross it was to create the spectacular drink.

One in particular made a video ranting about the Frappuccino saying "I have never made so many frappuccinos in my entire life! My hands are completely sticky! I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose."

After some stores ran out of ingredients for the highly requested drink, baristas created a replacement drink, and the 'dragon frappuccino' was born.

Many Instagram posts have explained that it's a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl on the inside of the cup. One post saw the green tea being mixed with dried blueberries to create the purple colour along with the green.

Gone are the days when you'd rock up to Bewleys and order a black coffee lads.