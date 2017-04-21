Moy Park are hitting the road with their Rule the Roost Roadshow!

Over the next few weeks, the game show will be coming to you from homes across Ireland - livening up Saturday tea times with all sorts of Moy Park goodness with Hector and Mairead.

Episode 2

Stay tuned for more antics in the next episode of Moy Park's pop up gameshow. This week, team captains Hector and Mairead are taking to the streets of the capital to find Dublin's wackiest family, and we cant' wait.

Episode 2 - Coming Soon, and its going to be a hoot!

Episode 1

In case you missed it, you can check out the whole first episode of Rule the Roost, right here!;

One of the clips even managed to unearth a fabulous voice from contestant Ava-Rose Gallagher from Cork.

You can watch the clip below:

You can see ALL the clips over on the Moy Park Facebook page here.