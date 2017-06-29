Something has gone seriously wrong in County Meath.

A snake has been spotted slithering around Fordstown by multiple residents.

Shane Cassells, Fianna Fáil TD for Meath West, uploaded a picture of the offending creature along with the caption, 'This fella has been spotted in Fordstown by numerous residents.'

He gets extra points for the brilliant use of the snake emoji.

No official word yet on what type of snake we are dealing with here but a few local residents are saying it's a corn snake, they are not venomous, but they can bite.

#BringBackStPatrick