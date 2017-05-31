Our superwoman movie reviewer Nanny Pat was live in our Cork studio with Al today for her 5th movie review

Nanny Pat is 84, from Gurranabraher in Cork.

We found Nanny Pat after her granddaughter Pam texted the show to tell us Pat had been on her first cinema trip in 64 years. With that she became Al Porter's very own movie reviewer.

She saw Baywatch on Monday evening in REEL PICTURE BLACKROCK. She had been really looking forward to seeing The Rock but she seems to have a bit of a crush on The Hoff!

Nanny Pat joined Al for a long overdue face to face chat.