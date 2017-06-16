All. Of. The. Feels.

Our very own Dave Moore and Niall Horan are mates.

No big deal.

So when Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy sat down with the One Direction superstar a few weeks ago for a chat, he brought along a video of Dave's son Sam singing Niall's new single Slow Hands and talking about how much he loved the Mullingar legend.

Niall had heard about the video and was chuffed to watch it.

He then recorded the sweetest video back to Sam, which confirms Niall's status as a hero.

This is where this this story gets uber adorable, Dave then sat Sam down to watch the message and captured the four year old's priceless reaction.

Our favourite part? When a wide-eyed Sam utters the line, "He knows me!"

Game over, our hearts are bursting!