No Scrubs was a TLC policy and a number one hit back in 1999.

The first verse went a little something like this.

"A scrub is a guy that think he's fine and is

Also known as a buster

Always talkin' about what he wants

And just sits on his broke ass"

Nearly two decades later comedian Paul F. Tompkins decided to throw it out to the universe and ask if TLC were still operating a 'No Scrub' policy.

Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs? — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 6, 2017

People were quick to jump on board the question.

unfamiliar with these "scrubs." Are you referring to "busters?" — Paul Rust (@paulrust) June 6, 2017

If you don't have a car and you're walking... you MIGHT be a scrub. — Mike Benner (@benner) June 6, 2017

Before anyone knew what was happening TLC actually replied, confirming that yes, they still have a very firm No Scrubs policy.

hell no! — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017

Legends.