A fundraiser to save the Galway train station featured in the Hollywood Classic 'The Quiet Man' has surpassed its target of €30,000.



The iconic Ballyglunin Train Station, made famous in John Ford's 1952 film, had fallen into disrepair with fears the roof would collapse.



The local community launched an online fundraiser to carry out immediate restoration works, and yesterday it reached its goal, with the current figure at almost €31,600.



Speaking on the Dermot and Dave show on Today FM, Mark Gibson from the Ballyglunin Community Development Charity said they have been blown away by the response the have received.

At one stage during the popular campaign Liam Neeson got in touch to lend his support.

"I have been a professional actor for over 40 years, and during that time I have had the great fortune to have made over 70 films with many world renowned directors. Of all those directors, I would say 60 of them have said that John Ford's, The Quiet Man, is in their top 5 list of favorite and influential films. The movie has become part of Irish folklore and is justifiably and rightly called a Classic film.

The Ballyglunin train station in Co. Galway played a significant part in that film. The station is now showing its age, and requires urgent repair. We must save this iconic building, otherwise it will be lost.

Muireann got an update on the campaign today from Mark Gibson: