The 75 bus route in Dun Laoghaire had two very special visitors on board over the weekend.

Cooper and Clyde, two Irish alpacas, were out for the day on a trek when they decided to hop on the bus for a quick trip around the seaside town.

Clyde is the brown fella, he is 11 years old and Cooper is just one.

Cooper travelled for free, Clyde had to use his Leap card.

Joe Phelan, or ‘Alpaca Joe’ as he is known locally, is their proud owner and an Alpaca breeder who rears these incredible animals in Glencree in Wicklow.

Here are the boys Walt Cooper, Clyde, Nelson & Sonny out for a walk today enjoing the sunshine. A post shared by k2alpacas (@k2alpacas) on May 30, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Clyde and Cooper also happen to be father and son (can’t cope.)

Alpacas are hated by foxes and they are used around Ireland to keep sheep and poultry safe from foxes and dogs.

They also make amazing pets due to their mild manner and quirky intelligence.

But wait! There's more.

The best part is that if you want to trek with alpacas, stopping half way for the cutest picnic you’ll ever eat, Joe arranges regular walks alongside the adorable animals at www.k2alpacas.com.

Alpaca Trekking in sunny Glencree today. Awesome day. A post shared by k2alpacas (@k2alpacas) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

It’s believed around 500 alpacas are kept as pets in Ireland, with another 500 kept as sheep and poultry guards.

Alpaca pun alert: Want to come along on one of these treks? Alpaca lunch!!