First Colin Farrell, then Ruth Negga, now this.

Our neighbours across the Irish sea are forever claiming our talent as their own.

So it comes as no surprise that an Irish favourite, the Aran jumper, is now being flogged as a British product.

The jumpers have always hailed from the Aran Islands off the Galway coast and the name comes from the style of knitting used when they are created.

There is an isle of Arran in Scotland, but it's spelt differently so BACK OFF ARAN JUMPERS ARE OUR THING!