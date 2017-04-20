If you have two grand to spend on a handbag - would you splash out on this IKEA-lookalike courtesy of Balenciaga.

The similarities are endless, from colour to shape the two are nearly identical lads

Balenciaga makes $2000 bag that's an "homage" to the IKEA shopping bag and I'm like fashion you're crazy but I can't quit you. pic.twitter.com/wLIhmjmfy2 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 18, 2017

Fashion has reached a new level of weird, and it's going to cost you a pretty penny to be a part of it.