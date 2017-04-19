Maria McCormack has had a bit of a rough weekend.

She's the owner of The Happy Camper mobile cafe, a camper painted green and white, which she parks in the middle of nowhere in Donegal and then sells pancakes out of it.

Disaster struck this weekend when the caravan became loose from Maria's car and travelled across the road, narrowly missing traffic and fell about 8 feet into a bog.

It was a write-off.

Immediately afterwards a friend set up a GoFundMe page and Maria says she has been blown away by the kindness of strangers.

One man even donated a vintage caravan, which Maria and her partner are now going to restore.

Hopefully they'll be back up and running in no time and serving pancakes alongside incredible views like this one.

Heaven!