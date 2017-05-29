There are very few things in this world funnier than a person walking into a stationary object.

Take, for example, this video of a man walking his dog through Adelaide in Australia.

For some unknown reason he flips out at the driver of the car approaching him, which is all captured on a dash cam.

The guy is so wrapped up in dishing out abuse that he fails to notice a giant pole in front of him and walks straight into it.

He should have listened to his mammy when she told him, "always keep your eyes on the road."

This is truly fantastic but my fave part is the wipers at the very end. They are almost like "Yeah, eat me." pic.twitter.com/o3xSma39ud — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) May 27, 2017

The video has been viewed over six million times, scarlet for yer man!