We've all seen studio apartments the size of a shoe box up for sale for obscene money.

Or rooms advertised, with renters only allowed to stay in them from Monday to Friday.

Things are tough for renters out there, with many forced to live further afield that they would prefer,

Dublin, in particular, is super competitive and now we've found proof that the renal market in the capital has reached peak crazy.

Take a look at this listing on Daft.

This mobile home, on Baskin Lane, Dublin 13 could be yours for €1,200.

The property is available from June 14 and includes three bedrooms and "lots of space for parking up to 8 cars."

It also has peeling lino and the most retro wallpaper we've ever seen.

Crazy times folks - crazy times.