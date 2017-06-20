It happens every time Justin Bieber sets foot on our shores - guaranteed Bieber fever hits.

Ahead of his sell-out RDS gig tomorrow night, Justin's had quite the busy day.

Justin Bieber casually in Picaderos in Maynooth 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/XEJbOqRFVW — nev (@niamhyjane) June 20, 2017

The Biebs was in Maynooth earlier, grabbing some grub and by the looks of things he possibly dropped into the local Credit Union to top up his loan.

Private jets and luxury yachts don't pay for themselves.

Later on in the evening Justin rocked up to a random park in Terenure, Dublin 6W to shoot some hoops.

The best part is how everyone around him just casually keeps on playing tennis, even as local fans were quick to hear the news and came running to the park to see if it was true.

Bushy Park is usually known for it's scenic walks, old-school band stand and a laid back Saturday market but for one evening in June, it became host to a global superstar and a handful of his biggest fans.