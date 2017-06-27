John McEnroe caused controversy when he claimed Serena Williams would be ranked 700 in the world on the men's tour during a recent NPR interview.

McEnroe said, "If she played the men's circuit she'd be, like, 700 in the world. That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player, and I suppose anything's possible; maybe at some point a women's tennis player can be better than anybody."

"I just haven't seen that in any other sport, and I haven't seen it in tennis. If she had to just play the men's circuit, it would be an entirely different story."

Williams was quick to respond with two tweets which put McEnroe firmly back in his box.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017