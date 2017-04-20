From time-to-time some tennis players grunts and groans can be uncomfortably similar to sex noises.

But at a recent tennis match at the Sarasota Open in Florida play was interrupted by grunting and moaning that were not coming from the court.

According to the commentator the noises were coming from an apartment across the lake from the court.

Frances Tiafoe was playing against Mitchell Krueger when the loud moans of a woman could be heard over the sounds of the match.

The crowd and the players didn't know where to look.

At one point Tiafoe even shouts out "It can't be that good!"

Morto lads, morto.