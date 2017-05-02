Sligo Rovers are three time SSE Airtricity League winners and five time FAI Cup winners.

Last night they won Twitter too, is there anything this team can't do?

It all began when they tweeted a full time update.

One fan was not happy with this result and he took to twitter to voice his disappointment.

Sligo Rovers were quick out of the traps with their response and had the troll back in his box within minutes.

@andy_cooper9 Nobody cares about your bet. Thanks. — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) May 1, 2017

People were loving their work.