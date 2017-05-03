We've all been there, scrolling through our social media feeds and accidentally liking a post from years ago belonging to the brother's cousin of a friend of an ex.

The fear that washes over you cannot be matched.

You immediately delete the offending 'like' and pray to the social media gods that you've retracted it before a notification gets sent out.

So spare a thought for Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States and wife of Donald Trump.

Melania has only ever favourited one tweet from her personal account, that was until yesterday, when she accidentally (or on purpose?), favourited a tweet that was throwing shade at her marriage.

This is Melania's real, verified account and the tweet remeained favourited for 45 minutes before vanishing.

I suspect this isn't a real account for @flotus... pic.twitter.com/ziWXhlHruV — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017

No comment yet from FLOTUS but as far as social media fails go, this one is pretty mortifying.