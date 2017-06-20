It was only a matter of time before someone thought of this.

The phrase 'bag of cans' has become an Irish go-to phrase over the past few years.

Politicians use it.

It is a day for it to be fair. Bag of cans on the tram. pic.twitter.com/FiCL46S1VV — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) June 17, 2017

It's even become a hastag.

Theres no better place in the world to be when its sunny. #canalcans #bagofcans pic.twitter.com/kLqm9TS033 — A Bit of Ben (@ABitofBen) June 20, 2017

Now one clever SuperValu in Portumna has decided to sell an actual bag of cans, and we can't believe no one has thought of this before.

Available here in SuperValu Portumna. I dunno where you found my photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/LWLjsPpmF5 — Nick Kennedy (@nickdjnr8) June 19, 2017

Well played lads.