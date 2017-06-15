The Irish living abroad have always loved buying products from home at exceptionally high prices.

Forking out a tenner for a slab of Kerrygold isn't unheard of and Irish shops around the world have made a comfortable living setting up in places like Australia and the US.

One shop in Vancouver, Canada, (located in British Columbia) obviously has excellent taste in crisps and they stock possibly the most Irish product of them all, Tayto.

However someone decided that having the Union Jack on display so close to the iconic Irish product wasn't good enough, and so they were removed.

What's actually the craziest part of this story is that people are paying $2.49 for a packet of the good stuff in Canada.

Madness.