You'd have to be living underneath a rock to not know what fidget spinners are.

They are the latest must-have toy that were originally released to help children deal with anxiety, but are now in every classroom around the country.

They've become such a distraction that they've been banned from some school yards and such an obsession that fidget spinner haircuts are now a thing.

It was only a matter of time before someone parodied them.

We give you The Saint Bridget Spinner, the "latest craze sweeping the nation!"