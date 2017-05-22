Someone Has Ripped It Out Of Fidget Spinners In The Most Irish Way
You'd have to be living underneath a rock to not know what fidget spinners are.
They are the latest must-have toy that were originally released to help children deal with anxiety, but are now in every classroom around the country.
They've become such a distraction that they've been banned from some school yards and such an obsession that fidget spinner haircuts are now a thing.
It was only a matter of time before someone parodied them.
We give you The Saint Bridget Spinner, the "latest craze sweeping the nation!"
New Craze Hitting the Nation