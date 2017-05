Sportsbet, an Australian betting company owned by Paddy Power, has caused outrage after featuring drug cheat Ben Johnson to promote its new Android app.

The ad, which is a minute and a half long, shows the disgraced Canadian sprinter using the app and there are more doping puns used throughout the ad than you can shake a stick at.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority were so outrged they lodged an official complaint this week.