Sometimes dirty laundry just has to be aired for everyone to see.

And, that's exactly what happened in Dublin today when one genius clearly used the sunshine, that has been covering the city over the past few days, as an opportunity to air out their smelly shoes.

The house in Ranelagh clearly had football boots and shoes that didn't smell too good, and felt the best place for them was on the windowsill, where nobody would have to cope with the odor.

WHY?

The residents decided that the weather was a perfect opportunity to air out the footwear and avoid having to splash out on a new pair of runners or boots.

This is some smart thinking!