Our very own Dave Moore was making his way to work this morning from the breathtakingly beautiful Portmarnock.

Dave stopped in his usual place along the coast road to snap a #SmugPic with the sun coming up over the horizon.

Dave has a whole folder of these types of pics, it's enough to make you puke with jealousy.

Sound Dave.

Except this morning Dave noticed something strange in the distance.

Was it a spaceship? Was it the Lough Ness Monster? Was it a whale?

Before long everybody started to make the same joke...

While some people compared it to the eerie ships used in the sci-fi movie Arrival.

After doing some digging the official line is that it was a Svanan, a heavy lift installation vehicle.

But we're going with Whale flute.