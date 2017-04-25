Spotted In Dublin: What The Hell Is This??
Our very own Dave Moore was making his way to work this morning from the breathtakingly beautiful Portmarnock.
Dave stopped in his usual place along the coast road to snap a #SmugPic with the sun coming up over the horizon.
Dave has a whole folder of these types of pics, it's enough to make you puke with jealousy.
Sound Dave.
Except this morning Dave noticed something strange in the distance.
Was it a spaceship? Was it the Lough Ness Monster? Was it a whale?
Before long everybody started to make the same joke...
While some people compared it to the eerie ships used in the sci-fi movie Arrival.
After doing some digging the official line is that it was a Svanan, a heavy lift installation vehicle.
But we're going with Whale flute.