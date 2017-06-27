Every now and then warnings are issued by Irish Water Safety about giant jellyfish that wash up on our shores.

It's not unusual for them to appear on our sandy beaches but every time they do the pictures still manage to freak people out.

Especially when they're bigger than your average dog.

Reddit user voolist posted this image of a giant jelly fish taken on Banna Beach in Kerry, with the dog 'added for scale.'

And while we're here, if you do get stung by a jelly fish you're not supposed to pee on the sting, as TV show Friends would have you believe, you need to wash it with salt water instead.