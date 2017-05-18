There was a time when Ireland was covered from head to toe in graffiti.

We were dripping in the stuff back in the 80s and 90s but let's face it - most of it was shite.

There was a dip in graffiti for a while there, but now our city streets are being flooded with colourful artwork again, with councils even setting space aside for graffiti artists to do their thing.

Happy days!

Take a wander up North, however, and you'll see a different class of graffiti.

The writing is on the wall lads, it's a dirty big Irish breakfast or nothing.