Spotted Up North: The Funniest Graffiti In Ireland
There was a time when Ireland was covered from head to toe in graffiti.
We were dripping in the stuff back in the 80s and 90s but let's face it - most of it was shite.
There was a dip in graffiti for a while there, but now our city streets are being flooded with colourful artwork again, with councils even setting space aside for graffiti artists to do their thing.
Happy days!
Take a wander up North, however, and you'll see a different class of graffiti.
I love Belfast. pic.twitter.com/we9Nk2bMJX— Smitty (@Desmond_Funk) May 10, 2017
The writing is on the wall lads, it's a dirty big Irish breakfast or nothing.