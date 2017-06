Is there anything worse than a pesky tan line on your foot from flip flops?

Is there anything more annoying than lugging around sandals and runners on holiday, while at the beach or the pool?

Well fear not!

The days of wearing unnecessary footwear are over, with the introduction of NakeFit, the non-slip, brightly coloured, stick-on grip for your feet.

This is not a joke lads, just in time for summer.