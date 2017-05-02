It's summer time and that means one thing and one thing only.

It's 99 time.

Halfway between Tralee and Dingle is the small village of Castlegregory.

The village has a population of less than 300 people but it's fair to say that at least one of them is a genius when it comes to making 99s.

Donie The Pony (quality email address Donie) emailed this stunning 99 into us and after careful consideration, we're ready to declare it as one of, if not the BEST, 99 you'll find in Ireland.

The consistency of the ice cream is perfect, the positioning of the flake is A1 Sharon and there's no messing around with strawberry sauce or sprinkles.

Also, let us bow our heads in praise at the height and thickness of this ice cream structure, 'tis a thing of beauty lads.