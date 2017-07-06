The story of when Ben met Ben.

Ben Nevis is Britain's highest mountain and climbing it is quite the achievement.

19 year old Ben Conway decided it wasn't challenging enough to do it in regular hiking boots so he added 5 inch heels into the mix when he recently attempted to summit the mountain.

Ben hauled himself up the rocky incline, all while strapped into five inch heels, to raise money for LGBT rights charity Stonewall and Sal’s Shoes (a charily which helps barefoot children across the world.)

Ben battled through wind and rain to reach the summit and was close to the top when weather conditions forced him to turn back.

What a rock star.

The High Heel Hiker from Ben Conway on Vimeo.