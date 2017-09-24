Alison was absolutely delighted to welcome these two hilarious ladies into studio today to tell us all about another lady who has taken the nation by storm.

In case you've missed the buzz around their top selling novel, "Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling!", that came out earlier this year, we asked the authors in to bring everyone up to speed.

Over the past decade, best buds Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen have been shaping 'Aisling' on their private Facebook page, which now has 40,000+ members.

The girls first met in Dublin when they were studying media at Ballyfermot College of Further Education, and whilst living together they realised that there are so many common traits to Irish women, hence bringing 'Aisling' to life.

Putting pen to paper was the next stage, and as soon as they started to write, they knew it was going to be a novel.

Alison helped explore their inspiration for the leading lady and felt that as a nation, "we needed her". Could this character be our dame in shining armour?

So who, or what, is an 'Aisling'? Well she's that gal who "has probably never dyed her hair" and "in work she's the one who is making those signs in the office". An avocado in one hand and a bar of chocolate in the other kinda gal.

The book tells of a small town girl living in a world of "notions". Sick waiting on her boyfriend to bend the knee, she arranges a holiday to help speed up the process - but when that goes pear-shaped, Aisling finds herself doing things she never thought she'd do. The tale is very real and has lots of depth behind all the side-splitting moments.

With the novel connecting with it's readers on so many levels, it comes as no surprise to us that there's talk of a sequel (or two), a TV show and even a movie.

We are in love with the concept, and feel that Ailsing, along with her two creators, are going to make a huge impact on Irish society - and beyond!

You can listen to the fun in full here:

You can listen to Weekend Breakfast, every weekend here on Today FM - Saturday Breakfast 8-11am & Sunday Breakfast 7-10am.