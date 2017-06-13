Children these days are always being criticised for not playing outdoors enough.

We are constantly being told that kids have too much access to screen time and they wouldn't know how to knock in to each other's homes and play on the road for hours on end like we did.

Then we saw this picture of Mikey and Billy in Edenderry playing the best game ever and we knew there was hope for the future.

Nothing, we repeat, NOTHING beats climbing into a giant empty cardboard box as a small child and having the craic, throw in an extra box and your best mate and you've got yourself a perfect afternoon.

While we're talking about the best games from our childhoods we stumbled across this gem.

The Grand National is a tradition as old as time and the boys is Clonmel certainly didn't let the side down when they graduated from 6th year a few years ago.

As well as being one of the biggest horse racing events of the year, The Grand National is one of the most mischievous yet brilliant games you can play as a kid.

Childhood games bring back so many memories that kick you in the feels and Dermot & Dave couldn't resist the temptation of a quick game of kerbs before work.

It was all going so well until they were stung by the Guards.

What was your favourite childhood game?! @DermotTodayFM and @DaveTodayFM love a game of kerbs but it was GAME OVER when the guards arrived 🙊 pic.twitter.com/THv7vJffXM — Today FM (@todayfm) June 13, 2017

Must be a townie game 🤔 we played cowboys and Indians, army games, rounders, football and to top it off trapeeze artists in the trees 😂😂 — Pádraig MacLochlainn (@lochlainn1) June 13, 2017

Get the rest of them out for a game of 'Red Arse'.!🍑 — Ross Mc Nerney (@rossmcnerney) June 13, 2017

