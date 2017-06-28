Brexit is a complicated beast, which can be explained a million different ways, but the French have managed to sum it up perfectly in one food map.

Reddit user Asaron uploaded this image on r/France and it quickly spread from there, with people feeling all sorts of patriotic as soon as they saw the iconic item they had chosen to represent Ireland.

Oh hello Kerrygold, we see you.

England, as a tin of beans on the other hand, strikes a lonely silhouette on the far side of the table.

It's enough to bring a green tear to an Irishman's eye.

Other acceptable foods would have included, but not limited to: Tayto, Lyons, Barrys and Club Orange.