The Atlanta Braves hosted the New York Mets at SunTrust Park this weekend, but baseball took a back seat to the entertainment that was provided between the innings when a fan took on The Freeze.

The time-filler challenge sees a spectator running a lap around the field and The Freeze has one job - he has to catch up with them after they get a head start.

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

It deserves to be watched over and over, if only someone made a gif. Oh wait!