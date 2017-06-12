The Funniest Sporting Moment You Will See All Year
The Atlanta Braves hosted the New York Mets at SunTrust Park this weekend, but baseball took a back seat to the entertainment that was provided between the innings when a fan took on The Freeze.
The time-filler challenge sees a spectator running a lap around the field and The Freeze has one job - he has to catch up with them after they get a head start.
this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017
It deserves to be watched over and over, if only someone made a gif. Oh wait!
you could write a 10-act play on this GIF alone pic.twitter.com/IxLo5ip3PM— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017