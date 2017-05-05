Birdseye Potato Waffles were not always available in Australia.

However a couple of years back, one waffle lover set up a Facebook page imploring the company to ship their delicious potato products to the land down under, and soon after boxes of waffles started cropping up in supermarkets across the country.

What a hero.

But now it's time for the sun to set on Captain Birdseye's adventure in the sun, as the Irish in Australia are reporting stock has been priced to clear.

Worried fans of the food contacted the company and their worst fears were concerned.

So just to be safe, they are starting to bulk buy the frozen waffles.

Some more so than others.

This is a dark day for Birdseye, a dark day for Australia and a dark day for the Irish living down under.