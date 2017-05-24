The new Penneys Bridal Range launched last week and it's pretty gorgeous and ridiculously affordable.

The high street range includes wedding essentials from adorable signs for the big day to Mr & Mrs dressing gowns and everything in between.

This is a game changer, Penneys have just made one of the most expensive days of your life a little bit more affordable.

Now men the length and breath of Ireland are being shipped to Penneys stores, with strict instructions to bring back those Penneys Bridal goods, and Ronan from Dublin wants extra brownie points for his Pennyes haul good-deed-of-the-day!

We've got some very dedicated fiancés living in this country.