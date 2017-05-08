The perfect pint of Guinness is all in how it is poured.

A good pint of the black stuff relies on tilting the glass just right and an exact amount of time passing before it's topped up.

All the love and care that went into pouring this particular pint was thrown out the window less than one second after it was delivered to it's thirsty owner, who had rocked up on a hover board and downs his pint in record time, all while being a bit of a hero.

Flanagans on the Lake pub in Ballina, Co Tipperary have raised the bar when it comes to Extreme Guinnessing!

