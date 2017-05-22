It seems like we've been waiting for a bit of decent weather for years now.

Our pale skin and dusty BBQs have been crying out for some sunshine for ages, and now it looks like this week it will finally feel like summer.

So bang on the factor 50, because temperatures are set to hot the low-twenties on Wednesday and even soar as high as the mid-twenties on Thursday.

We won't know what to be doing with ourselves.

Temperatures today will reach 19 degrees (not too shabby) and climb to 21 degrees tomorrow.

There'll be a few scattered showers but by Wednesday things will be looking pretty glorious.